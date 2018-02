BRIEF-ONEOK Total Revenues $3.79 Bln Vs $2.65 Bln Last Year

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Oneok Inc:

* ONEOK ANNOUNCES HIGHER FOURTH-QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2017 OPERATING INCOME AND ADJUSTED EBITDA

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.16

* ‍FOURTH-QUARTER 2017 NATURAL GAS VOLUMES PROCESSED INCREASED 20 PERCENT​

* ‍FOURTH-QUARTER 2017 NGL VOLUMES GATHERED INCREASED 17 PERCENT​

* QTRLY RESULTS INCLUDE ONE-TIME NONCASH CHARGES OF $141.3 MILLION, OR 36 CENTS PER DILUTED SHARE, RELATED TO TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT

* ‍ONEOK‘S 2018 CAPITAL-GROWTH EXPENDITURES ARE NOW EXPECTED TO RANGE FROM $1,950 MILLION TO $2,300 MILLION​

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $3.79 BILLION VERSUS $2.65 BILLION LAST YEAR

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.52, REVENUE VIEW $3.57 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S