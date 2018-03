BRIEF-Onesavings Bank Says FY ‍Underlying Pretax Profit rose 21 Pct

March 15 (Reuters) - Onesavings Bank Plc:

* FY ‍UNDERLYING PROFIT BEFORE TAX(1 )INCREASED 21% TO £167.7M​

* FY ‍LOAN BOOK GROWTH OF 23% TO £7.3BN​

* FY ‍EXPECT TO DELIVER NET LOAN BOOK GROWTH IN MID-TEENS IN 2018​

* FY ‍EXPECT TO DELIVER NIM OF C. 3% IN 2018​

* FY ‍ANTICIPATE A COST TO INCOME RATIO OF C. 30% FOR 2018​

* FY NET INTEREST MARGIN AT 316BPS VERSUS 316BPS LAST YEAR

* FY ‍COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 (‘CET1’) CAPITAL RATIO TO 13.7% (2016: 13.3%)​

* FY RETURN ON EQUITY AT 28 PERCENT VERSUS 29 PERCENT IN 2016

* ‍START 2018 WITH A FULLY LOADED CET1 RATIO OF 13.7%​

* RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 9.3 PENCE PER SHARE GIVING A FULL YEAR DIVIDEND OF 12.8 PENCE PER SHARE

* ‍ANTICIPATE MAINTAINING A CET1 RATIO AT A MINIMUM 12% GOING FORWARD​

* ‍DIVIDEND POLICY FOR 2018 REMAINS PAYOUT RATIO OF AT LEAST 25% OF UNDERLYING PROFIT AFTER TAXATION ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS​