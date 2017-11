BRIEF-OneSavings Bank sees full year net loan book growth of about 20 pct

Nov 8 (Reuters) - ONESAVINGS BANK PLC:

* LOAN BOOK GROWTH OF 17% FOR NINE MONTHS TO 30 SEPTEMBER 2017 WITH NET LOANS AND ADVANCES GROWING BY £997M TO £6.9BN DURING PERIOD​

* ‍A RECORD QUARTER FOR ORGANIC ORIGINATIONS OF £677M IN THREE MONTHS TO 30 SEPTEMBER 2017​

* ‍TO DATE GROUP HAS DRAWN A TOTAL OF £1BN UNDER TERM FUNDING SCHEME AND DRAWINGS UNDER FUNDING FOR LENDING SCHEME HAVE BEEN REDUCED TO £92M​

* ‍EXPECT NET LOAN BOOK GROWTH OF C. 20% FOR FULL YEAR IN 2017​

* ‍EXPECT KEEPING NIM FOR FULL YEAR BROADLY FLAT TO 2016 AND COST TO INCOME RATIO BROADLY FLAT TO FIRST HALF​

* ‍“AS WE CONTINUE TO FOCUS ON PROFESSIONAL LANDLORDS AND INCREASE OUR MARKET SHARE. WE EXPECT LOAN BOOK GROWTH OF C.20% FOR FULL YEAR”-CEO​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)