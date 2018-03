BRIEF-Onesmart International Education Group Ltd FIles For U.S IPO Of Up To $300 Million

March 2 (Reuters) - Onesmart International Education Group Ltd

* ONESMART INTERNATIONAL EDUCATION GROUP LTD ILES FOR U.S IPO OF UP TO $300 MILLION – SEC FILING

* ONESMART INTERNATIONAL EDUCATION GROUP LTD SAYS APPLIED FOR LISTING OF CO’S ADSS ON NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE UNDER SYMBOL“ONE.”​

* ONESMART INTERNATIONAL EDUCATION GROUP LTD SAYS MORGAN STANLEY, UBS INVESTMENT BANK, DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES ARE UNDERWRITERS TO IPO

* ONESMART INTERNATIONAL EDUCATION GROUP LTD SAYS PROPOSED IPO PRICE IS AN ESTIMATE SOLELY FOR CALCULATING SEC REGISTRATION FEE Source text - (bit.ly/2FfOeOD)