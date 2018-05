BRIEF-Onesmart International Education Says Q2 Revenue Rose 34.1 Pct To Rmb 663.5 Mln

May 3 (Reuters) - OneSmart International Education Group Ltd :

* ONESMART INTERNATIONAL EDUCATION GROUP LIMITED ANNOUNCES UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE SECOND FISCAL QUARTER ENDED FEBRUARY 28, 2018

* ONESMART INTERNATIONAL EDUCATION GROUP LTD Q2 REVENUE ROSE 34.1 PCT TO RMB 663.5 MLN

* ONESMART INTERNATIONAL EDUCATION GROUP LTD SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 33.6 TO 40 PCT

* ONESMART INTERNATIONAL EDUCATION - QTRLY MONTHLY AVERAGE STUDENT ENROLLMENTS INCREASED BY 38.4 PERCENT TO 102,613

* ONESMART INTERNATIONAL EDUCATION - QTRLY OPERATING INCOME INCREASED BY 85.6% TO RMB78.1 MILLION ($12.3 MILLION)

* ONESMART INTERNATIONAL EDUCATION - QTRLY NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME INCREASED BY 73.5% TO RMB82.0 MILLION ($13.0 MILLION )

* ONESMART INTERNATIONAL EDUCATION GROUP LTD - FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018, EXPECTS NET REVENUES TO BE BETWEEN RMB2,750 MLN AND RMB2,880 MLN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: