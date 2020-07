BRIEF-Onespaworld Holdings Files For Stock Shelf Of Up To $200 Million - SEC Filing

July 2 (Reuters) - OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd:

* ONESPAWORLD HOLDINGS FILES FOR STOCK SHELF OF UP TO $200 MILLION - SEC FILING

* ONESPAWORLD HOLDINGS SAYS IN ADDITION, SECONDARY OFFERING OF UP TO 23.6 MILLION SHARES OF COMMON STOCK

* ONESPAWORLD HOLDINGS SAYS OFFERING OF UP TO 24.5 MILLION COMMON SHARES ISSUABLE UPON EXERCISE OF 2019 WARRANTS

* ONESPAWORLD HOLDINGS SAYS OFFERING OF 5.0 MILLION COMMON SHARES ISSUABLE UPON EXERCISE OF 2020 WARRANTS

* ONESPAWORLD HOLDINGS SAYS OFFERING OF 23.8 MILLION COMMON SHARES THAT WERE ISSUED IN 2020 PRIVATE PLACEMENT Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/2BtDJaw Further company coverage: