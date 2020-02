BRIEF-Onespaworld Holdings Posts Q4 Adj EPS Of $0.09

Feb 26 (Reuters) - OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd:

* ONESPAWORLD REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE $139.4 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $140.7 MILLION

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.09

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $0.10 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* GUIDANCE THAT CO IS PROVIDING INCLUDES ONLY THE KNOWN IMPACT IN Q1

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.01

* ONESPAWORLD HOLDINGS - THERE ARE NO SUSPECTED OR CONFIRMED CORONAVIRUS CASES FOR ANY ONESPAWORLD EMPLOYEE

* ONESPAWORLD HOLDINGS - SEES FY 2020 TOTAL REVENUES $620-630 MILLION

* SEES FY 2020 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.18 - $0.23

* ONESPAWORLD HOLDINGS - INDICATED THAT KNOWN IMPACT ON BUSINESS OPERATIONS IN Q1 DUE TO CORONAVIRUS INCLUDES 141 CANCELLED AND MODIFIED ITINERARIES

* SEES FY 2020 ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $0.43- $0.48

* ONESPAWORLD HOLDINGS - CORONAVIRUS HAS AN ESTIMATED NEGATIVE IMPACT ON CO’S Q1 REVENUE OF ABOUT $5.0 MILLION AND ADJUSTED EBITDA OF ABOUT $2.0 MILLION

* ONESPAWORLD HOLDINGS - SEES FY 2020 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $5 -$10 MILLION

* SEES FY 2020 ADJUSTED EBITDA $58-$64 MILLION

* ONESPAWORLD HOLDINGS - NOT ABLE TO DETERMINE IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS ON GUIDANCE FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR BEYOND Q1

* SEES Q1 2020 TOTAL REVENUES $142-$147 MILLION

* ONESPAWORLD HOLDINGS - SEES Q1 2020 ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $0.07-$0.10

* ONESPAWORLD HOLDINGS - SEES Q1 2020 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.00-$0.03

* SEES Q1 2020 ADJUSTED EBITDA $11-$13 MILLION

* FY2020 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.51, REVENUE VIEW $629.9 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: