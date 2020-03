BRIEF-Onespaworld Provides Covid-19 Related Business Update

March 24 (Reuters) - OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd:

* ONESPAWORLD PROVIDES COVID-19 RELATED BUSINESS UPDATE

* ONESPAWORLD HOLDINGS LTD - CRUISE LINE PARTNERS HAVE VOLUNTARILY SUSPENDED ALL VOYAGES THROUGH APRIL 30, 2020

* ONESPAWORLD HOLDINGS - ALL OF OUR U.S & CARIBBEAN-BASED DESTINATION RESORT SPAS HAVE BEEN TEMPORARILY CLOSED

* ONESPAWORLD HOLDINGS - DEFERRING ALL NON-ESSENTIAL EXPENDITURES, AS APPROVED BY BOARD

* ONESPAWORLD HOLDINGS LTD - HAS DEFERRED ITS SCHEDULED DIVIDEND PAYMENT

* ONESPAWORLD HOLDINGS - WITHDRAWN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED DIVIDEND PROGRAM PENDING CLARITY ON IMPACT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* ONESPAWORLD HOLDINGS LTD - CLOSED MAJORITY OF ASIAN BASED DESTINATION RESORT SPAS

* ONESPAWORLD HOLDINGS LTD - WITHDRAWN Q1 AND FULL YEAR 2020 GUIDANCE ISSUED ON FEBRUARY 26

* ONESPAWORLD HOLDINGS LTD - CONTINUES TO EXPECT A MEANINGFUL NEGATIVE IMPACT FROM CANCELLED VOYAGES & RESORT SPA CLOSURES

* ONESPAWORLD HOLDINGS LTD - FURLOUGHED 96% OF U.S. & CARIBBEAN BASED DESTINATION RESORT SPA PERSONNEL

* ONESPAWORLD HOLDINGS LTD - REPATRIATED 25% OF ALL CRUISE SHIP PERSONNEL & THEREFORE HAS NO ONGOING EXPENSE RELATED TO THESE EMPLOYEES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: