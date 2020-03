BRIEF-Onevue Holdings Sees Adverse Impact On Revenues And Earnings Due To COVID-19 PANDEMIC

March 25 (Reuters) - OneVue Holdings Ltd:

* AT THIS STAGE IT IS CLEAR THERE WILL BE ADVERSE IMPACT ON REVENUES AND EARNINGS DUE TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* SALE OF MADISON FINANCIAL GROUP CONTINUES WITH OUTCOME EXPECTED IN APRIL

* PRELIMINARY BIDS FOR SALE OF MADISON FINANCIAL GROUP RECEIVED, EXPECT FINAL BIDS TO BE SUBMITTED OVER NEXT 2 WEEKS

* SALE OF SARGON REGULATORY OPERATING BUSINESSES BY ERNST & YOUNG ADMINISTRATORS CONTINUING WITH EXPECTED COMPLETION BY 31 MARCH