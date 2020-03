March 27 (Reuters) - OneWeb:

* CO IS ACTIVELY NEGOTIATING DEBTOR-IN-POSSESSION FINANCING (CORRECTS SOURCE)

* ONEWEB FILES FOR CHAPTER 11 RESTRUCTURING TO EXECUTE SALE PROCESS

* CO WAS CLOSE TO OBTAINING FINANCING, PROCESS DID NOT PROGRESS BECAUSE OF FINANCIAL IMPACT AND MARKET TURBULENCE RELATED TO SPREAD OF COVID-19 Source: Further company coverage: