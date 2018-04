April 16 (Reuters) - Onex Corp:

* ONEX AND VISTA EQUITY PARTNERS TO BECOME EQUAL PARTNERS IN POWERSCHOOL, BACKING EDTECH LEADER’S VISION FOR THE FUTURE OF K-12 EDUCATION

* ONEX CORP - TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED

* ONEX CORP - CONCURRENT WITH ONEX/VISTA TRANSACTION, POWERSCHOOL WILL ACQUIRE PEOPLEADMIN

* ONEX CORP - ONEX' PORTION OF INVESTMENT WILL BE MADE BY ONEX PARTNERS IV