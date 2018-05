May 11 (Reuters) - Onex Corp:

* ONEX REPORTS FIRST-QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* ONEX CORP - ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR Q1, REVENUES INCREASED BY 6% TO $6.0 BILLION COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD OF PRIOR YEAR

* ONEX CORP - INCREASE IN QTRLY REVENUE WAS LARGELY DUE TO INCLUSION OF REVENUE FROM ACQUISITIONS OF INTRAPAC, LACES, PARKDEAN RESORTS AND SMG

* ONEX CORP - NET LOSS FOR Q1 OF 2018 WAS $164 MILLION COMPARED TO $936 MILLION IN SAME QUARTER OF 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: