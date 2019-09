BRIEF-Onex Partners Announces Secondary Sale Of SIG Combibloc

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Onex Corp:

* ONEX PARTNERS ANNOUNCES SECONDARY SALE OF SIG COMBIBLOC

* AT PLACEMENT PRICE OF CHF 12/SHARE, GROSS PROCEEDS TO ONEX GROUP WILL BE ABOUT $367 MILLION, OF WHICH ONEX’ SHARE WILL BE ABOUT $129 MILLION

* CO AND ITS AFFILIATED FUNDS ANNOUNCED THEY SOLD APPROXIMATELY 30.0 MILLION SHARES OF SIG COMBIBLOC GROUP

* ONEX GROUP WILL CONTINUE TO HOLD APPROXIMATELY 133.2 MILLION SHARES OF SIG FOR AN INTEREST OF 42%

* ONEX WILL CONTINUE TO HOLD APPROXIMATELY 46.9 MILLION SHARES FOR A 15% INTEREST