Dec 11 (Reuters) - Onex Corp:

* ONEX TO INVEST IN SMG

* ONEX CORP - TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED.

* ONEX CORP SAYS HAS AGREED TO ACQUIRE SMG HOLDINGS INC, IN PARTNERSHIP WITH ITS EXISTING MANAGEMENT TEAM

* ONEX CORP - INVESTMENT WILL BE MADE BY CO' $5.7 BILLION FUND ONEX PARTNERS IV