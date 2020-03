March 25 (Reuters) - Onex Corp:

* ONEX CORPORATION UPDATE ON COVID-19

* ONEX CORP - “ALL OUR BUSINESSES WILL BE AFFECTED BY THE CRISIS”

* ONEX CORP - A FEW BUSINESSES WILL SUFFER NEAR TOTAL SHUTDOWN FOR SOME TIME

* ONEX CORP - WE ARE NOT PRESSURED TO SELL OUR CLOS AT THIS MOMENT IN THE MARKET