April 10 (Reuters) - ONGC CMD SHASHI SANKAR SAYS:

* ONGC’S VASHISHTA FIELD IN EAST COAST WILL START SUPPLYING GAS IN ONE MONTH’S TIME

* GAIL’S PIPELINE WILL BE USED TO SUPPLY

* GAIL’S PIPELINE WILL BE READY WITHIN A MONTH’S TIME

* WILL START SUPPLYING 2 MILLION STANDARD CUBIC METRES OF GAS (MSCMD) FROM MAY

* BY JULY SUPPLY WILL RAMP UP TO 4.5-5 MSCMD

* CO WILL USE RELIANCE’S EAST WEST PIPELINE TO SUPPLY GAS TO CUSTOMERS WHEN GAS COMES FROM KRISHNA GODAVARI BASIN (Reporting By Promit Mukherjee in NEW DELHI)