Aug 6 (Reuters) - Onico SA:

* SIGNS TERM SHEET WITH GECX GROUP HOLDINGS RE SALES OF 100% STAKE IN CO’S TWO UNITS

* UNDER TERM SHEET PARTIES START TALKS TO SPECIFY TERMS OF DEAL FOR SALE OF UNITS

* FINAL SALES DEAL TO BE SIGNED BY AUGUST 20 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)