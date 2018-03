March 15 (Reuters) - Onkyo Corp

* Says co plans to acquire 21.83 percent stake (1,432 shares) in Onkyo & Pioneer Technology Corporation (target firm) from Teac Corp and Daikoku Denki Co Ltd on March 15, at the price of 71.6 million yen in total

* Says co’s unit Onkyo & Pioneer Corporation is holding 78.17 percent stake in target firm

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/gg6e9M

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)