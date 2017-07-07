FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 7, 2017 / 11:36 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Only World Group proposes to undertake a private placement

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - Only World Group Holdings Bhd

* Company proposes to undertake a private placement of up to 24.3 million new ordinary shares in OWG

* Proposed private placement is expected to raise gross proceeds of up to approximately 36.92 million rgt

* Proposed private placement not expected to have any material effect on consolidated earnings for financial year ending 30 June 2018‍​

* Proposed private placement may dilute OWG’S consolidated eps ‍​ Source text: (bit.ly/2uRshwr) Further company coverage:

