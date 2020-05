May 27 (Reuters) - Onmobile Global Ltd:

* REVENUE IN CERTAIN GEOGRAPHIES IMPACTED DUE TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* DISRUPTIONS EXPECTED TO HAVE MARGINAL ADVERSE IMPACT ON Q1 FY20-21 REVENUE

* IMPACT FROM DISRUPTIONS ON Q1 FY20-21 PROFITS NOT EXPECTED TO BE MATERIAL

* DOES NOT PLAN TO UNDERTAKE ANY MATERIAL EMPLOYEE REDUCTION/SALARY REDUCTION IN Q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: