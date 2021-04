April 16 (Reuters) -

* ONTARIO PREMIER DOUG FORD SAYS CLOSING ALL NON-ESSENTIAL CONSTRUCTION TO SLOW SPREAD OF COVID-19

* ONTARIO PREMIER SAYS WILL SET UP CHECKPOINTS AT PROVINCIAL BORDERS WITH MANITOBA AND QUEBEC

* ONTARIO PREMIER SAYS STAY AT HOME ORDER EXTENDED TO A TOTAL OF SIX WEEKS