BRIEF-‍Ontario Teachers' enters new investment partnership at Bristol And Birmingham Airports​

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Ontario Teachers Pension Plan:

* ONTARIO TEACHERS’ STRIKES NEW INVESTMENT PARTNERSHIP AT BRISTOL AND BIRMINGHAM AIRPORTS​

* WILL ALONG WITH AUSTRALIA‘S NEW SOUTH WALES TREASURY CORPORATION AND SUNSUPER SUPERANNUATION FUND WILL BECOME INVESTMENT PARTNERS IN BRISTOL AIRPORT AND BIRMINGHAM AIRPORT

* ‍FOLLOWING COMPLETION, ONTARIO TEACHERS’, TCORP AND SUNSUPER WILL OWN 70.0%, 15.0% AND 15.0% OF BRISTOL AIRPORT

* FOLLOWING COMPLETION, ONTARIO TEACHERS', TCORP AND SUNSUPER WILL OWN 33.8%, 7.2% AND 7.2% OF BIRMINGHAM AIRPORT RESPECTIVELY.​