April 11 (Reuters) - Carlyle Group :

* ONTARIO TEACHERS’ PENSION PLAN TO ACQUIRE 40% STAKE IN EUROPEAN CAMPING GROUP (ECG)

* SAYS CARLYLE AND MONTEFIORE ARE MAINTAINING MAJORITY CONTROL OVER ECG

* FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED

* ONTARIO TEACHERS TO ACQUIRE FROM CO AND MONTEFIORE A MINORITY STAKE IN EUROPEAN CAMPING GROUP