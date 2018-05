BRIEF-Ontex Comments On Mexican Competition Authority Investigation Into Legacy Industry Practices

May 3 (Reuters) - ONTEX GROUP NV:

* ONTEX COMMENTS ON MEXICAN COMPETITION AUTHORITY INVESTIGATION INTO LEGACY INDUSTRY PRACTICES

* SAYS TO BEST OF CO’S KNOWLEDGE, FACTS UNDER INVESTIGATION RELATE TO PERIODS PRIOR TO ITS ACQUISITION OF GRUPO PI MABE

* ONTEX AND MABE HAVE BEEN PROACTIVELY AND FULLY COOPERATING WITH COFECE IN INVESTIGATION AND INTEND TO CONTINUE TO DO SO

* ONTEX DOES NOT EXPECT INVESTIGATION TO RESULT IN A NET FINANCIAL COST TO IT

* SAYS WE HAVE NO FURTHER COMMENT TO MAKE AT THIS TIME