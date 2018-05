May 22 (Reuters) - ONTEX GROUP NV:

* ANNOUNCES TRANSFER AND CONSOLIDATION OF PRODUCTION IN BRAZIL TO ITS SENADOR CANEDO UNIT

* THIS IS EXPECTED TO RESULT IN ANNUALIZED RECURRING EBIT SAVINGS OF EUR 7 MILLION.

* CHANGE WILL OCCUR THROUGH Q3 OF 2018

* TRANSFER TO RESULT IN NON-RECURRING PRE-TAX CHARGE IN 2018 OF UP TO EUR 30 MILLION

* ABOUT EUR 10 MILLION OF THE NON-RECURRING PRE-TAX CHARGE WILL BE CASH COST Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)