BRIEF-Ontex Suspends 2020 Outlook And Dividend Payment

April 9 (Reuters) - ONTEX GROUP NV:

* ONTEX UPDATE ON ACTIVITY AND COVID-19 IMPACT

* Q1 2020 LFL REVENUE UP 6.8%, WITH EUROPE UP 7.7%

* FY 2020 OUTLOOK SUSPENDED DUE TO LOW VISIBILITY ON FUTURE IMPACTS OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC ACROSS OUR OPERATIONS AND MARKETS

* DIVIDEND PAYMENT SUSPENDED; TO BE REVISITED LATER IN 2020

* AUTHORIZED TO CONTINUE OPERATIONS IN ALL COUNTRIES TO ENSURE SUPPLY OF VITAL PRODUCTS WHILE PRESERVING SAFETY OF OUR EMPLOYEES

* DECIDED TO DRAW DOWN REMAINING EUR 270 MILLION OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AS A MATTER OF CAUTION

* STRONG LIQUIDITY POSITION WITH NO NEAR-TERM MATURITIES

* GROUP ALSO HAS A FULLY COMMITTED EUR 300 MILLION SYNDICATED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY MATURING IN NOV 2022, OF WHICH EUR 30 MILLION WAS DRAWN AT MARCH 31, 2020

* PRELIMINARY NET DEBT AT 31 MARCH 2020 WAS EUR 871 MILLION COMPARED WITH EUR 940 MILLION AT 31 MARCH 2019

* FUNDING OF ONTEX OPERATIONS STRENGTHENED