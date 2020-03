BRIEF-Onthemarket Says Revenues May Be Impacted In Short Term

March 19 (Reuters) - Onthemarket Plc:

* ONTHEMARKET PLC - COVID-19 UPDATE - AGENT SUPPORT PACKAGE

* ONTHEMARKET PLC - PAYMENT SUPPORT INITIATIVE FOR ITS AGENT CUSTOMERS TO HELP EASE ANTICIPATED IMPACT OF EVOLVING COVID-19 SITUATION

* ONTHEMARKET PLC - INTRODUCING A 33% LISTING FEE DISCOUNT FOR INVOICES ISSUED IN 3 MONTHS STARTING APRIL 2020

* ONTHEMARKET PLC - THIS DISCOUNT WILL BE GIVEN TO ALL ONTHEMARKET AGENT CUSTOMERS WHO ARE PAYING ON FULL-TARIFF LISTING AGREEMENTS

* ONTHEMARKET PLC - TOO EARLY TO GIVE GUIDANCE ON POTENTIAL IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON OUR RESULTS FOR CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR TO 31 JANUARY 2021

* ONTHEMARKET PLC - REVENUES MAY BE IMPACTED IN SHORT TERM, GROUP WILL PRESERVE CASH THROUGH CAREFUL MANAGEMENT OF COSTS