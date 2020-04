April 28 (Reuters) - Trovagene Inc:

* ONVANSERTIB TRIAL IN KRAS-MUTATED COLORECTAL CANCER DEMONSTRATES CONSISTENT TUMOR REGRESSION ACROSS KRAS MUTATION SUBTYPES AND DURABLE RESPONSE

* TROVAGENE INC - IN PHASE 1B DOSE ESCALATION, 1ST TWO DOSE LEVELS (ONVANSERTIB 12 MG/M(2 )AND 15 MG/M(2)) HAVE BEEN CLEARED FOR SAFETY

* TROVAGENE INC - 3RD DOSE LEVEL (ONVANSERTIB 18 MG/M(2)) IS ENROLLING; MAXIMUM TOLERATED DOSE HAS NOT BEEN REACHED TO-DATE