BRIEF-Onvia agrees to be acquired by Deltek
October 5, 2017 / 1:10 PM / 15 days ago

BRIEF-Onvia agrees to be acquired by Deltek

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Onvia Inc

* Onvia agrees to be acquired by Deltek

* Onvia - Project Diamond Intermediate Holdings Corp will acquire all of outstanding shares of Onvia common stock for $9.00 per share in an all-cash tender offer​

* Onvia Inc - ‍value of transaction, which was unanimously approved by Onvia’s board of directors, is approximately $70 million​

* Onvia Inc - transaction will be completed through an all-cash tender offer

* Onvia Inc - ‍following transaction, Onvia will become a privately held company and its common shares will no longer be listed on any public market​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

