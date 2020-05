May 29 (Reuters) - ONXEO SA:

* ONXEO ANNOUNCES APPROVAL OF REVOCAN STUDY BY REGULATORY AUTHORITIES

* FIRST TREATMENTS COULD BEGIN IN NEXT FEW WEEKS, WITH OBJECTIVE OF FIRST RESULTS LATE 2020/EARLY 2021

* FIRST PATIENTS COULD BE RECRUITED AS EARLY AS Q3 OF 2020, WITH AIM OF OBTAINING PRELIMINARY RESULTS AT END OF 2020 OR EARLY IN 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)