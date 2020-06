June 9 (Reuters) - ONXEO SA:

* ONXEO ANNOUNCES A CAPITAL INCREASE OF €7.3 MILLION BY PRIVATE PLACEMENT TO INVUS AND FINANCIÈRE DE LA MONTAGNE, THE COMPANY’S HISTORICAL SHAREHOLDER

* THE FUNDS RAISED WILL ACCELERATE THE DEVELOPMENT OF ONXEO’S PROGRAMS, AND EXTEND ITS CASH RUNWAY INTO Q1 2022

* THIS PLACEMENT WILL ENABLE ONXEO TO ACCELERATE DEVELOPMENT OF BOTH ASIDNA AND OX401 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)