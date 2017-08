July 5 (Reuters) - ONXEO SA:

* ONXEO ANNOUNCES POSITIVE PRECLINICAL PROOF OF CONCEPT RESULTS CONFIRMING ASIDNA ACTIVITY VIA SYSTEMIC ADMINISTRATION

* STRONG DATA CONFIRMS NEAR-TERM PLAN TO INITIATE CLINICAL TRIAL FOR ASIDNA