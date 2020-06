June 25 (Reuters) - ONXEO SA:

* ONXEO CONFIRMS IN PRECLINICAL STUDIES THE PROFILE OF OX401, A POTENT PARP AGONIST WITH STRONG ANTI-TUMOR ACTIVITY AND IMMUNOLOGICAL PROPERTIES

* PRECLINICAL PROGRAM ALREADY COMPLETED HAS CONFIRMED KEY PROPERTIES OF THIS NEW COMPOUND

* TRANSLATIONAL STUDIES WILL ALLOW TO BEST PREPARE FOR ENTRY INTO CLINIC, WHICH COULD TAKE PLACE WITHIN 18 TO 24 MONTHS