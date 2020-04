BRIEF-Onxeo Enters Into Agreements With Acrotech Biopharma LLC

April 6 (Reuters) - ONXEO SA:

* ONXEO TO RECEIVE $6.6 MILLION BY GRANTING ADDITIONAL EXCLUSIVE RIGHTS TO BELINOSTAT TO ACROTECH BIOPHARMA LLC

* THIS TRANSACTION COMPLETES ONXEO’S STRATEGIC TRANSITION TO A COMPANY SOLELY FOCUSED ON DNA DAMAGE RESPONSE (DDR) ACTIVITIES IN ONCOLOGY

* $6.6M RECEIVED FROM ACROTECH EXTENDS ONXEO’S CASH RUNWAY INTO Q2 2021 AND SUPPORTS COMPANY’S DDR-RELATED PROGRAMS

* ONXEO WILL RECORD IMPAIRMENT CHARGE OF ABOUT EUR 13 MILLION IN ITS 2019 CONSOLIDATED ACCOUNTS