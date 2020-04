BRIEF-Onxeo FY Net Loss Widens To 33.8 Million Euros

April 17 (Reuters) - ONXEO SA:

* CASH POSITION OF €7 MILLION AT DECEMBER 31, 2019, COMBINED WITH $6.6 MILLION FROM NEW AGREEMENT WITH ACROTECH, PROVIDE EXTENDED FINANCIAL VISIBILITY INTO Q2 2021

* FY REVENUE EUR 4.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 6.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING LOSS EUR 9.8 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 3.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET LOSS EUR 33.8 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 9.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* AT DECEMBER 31, CONSOLIDATED CASH POSITION OF EUR 5.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 11.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ON CORONAVIRUS: IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON COMPANY’S OPERATIONS ARE LIMITED, ASSUMING SITUATION IMPROVES IN Q3 2020

* ON CORONAVIRUS: IT IS NOT YET POSSIBLE TO ESTIMATE THE FINAL DELAYS

* TOPLINE RESULTS FROM DRIIV-1B STUDY OF ASIDNA IN COMBINATION WITH REFERENCE CHEMOTHERAPY IN MULTI-TREATED ADVANCED SOLID TUMORS EXPECTED BY END 2020

* ASIDNA TO ADVANCE TO PHASE 1B/2 STUDY REVOCAN IN COMBINATION WITH NIRAPARIB IN PATIENTS WITH RELAPSED OVARIAN CANCER TO EVALUATE EFFECT ON ACQUIRED RESISTANCE WITH PRELIMINARY DATA POSSIBLY BY END 2020/EARLY 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)