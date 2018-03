BRIEF-Onxeo FY Recurring Operating Loss Narrows To EUR 19.2‍​ Million

March 29 (Reuters) - ONXEO SA:

* FY REVENUE EUR ‍​9.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 4.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY RECURRING OPERATING LOSS EUR 19.2‍​ MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 23.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET LOSS EUR 59.1‍​ MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 22.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* END-DEC. CASH POSITION OF EUR 14.3 MILLION, COVERING CURRENT PROGRAMME UNTIL MID-2019

* LAUNCH OF PRECLINICAL STUDIES WITH FIRST MOLECULE GENERATED BY PLATON EXPECTED BEFORE END-2018

* RESULTS OF STUDY ON COMBINATION OF BELINOSTAT AND ASIDNA TO BE PRESENTED AT 2018 AACR CONGRESS

* RESULTS OF SECOND PHASE I CLINICAL STUDY WITH ASIDNA, DRIIV, EXPECTED BEFORE YEAR-END

* SAYS MIGHT BE ABLE TO LAUNCH CLINICAL TRIAL WITH BELINOSTAT AND ASIDNA COMBINATION IN 2018 Source text: bit.ly/2GWPAfS Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)