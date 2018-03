BRIEF-Onxeo Presents Positive AsiDNA Preclinical Study Results

March 15 (Reuters) - ONXEO SA:

* ANNOUNCES PRESENTATION OF TWO PRECLINICAL STUDY ABSTRACTS HIGHLIGHTING ASIDNA

* WE BELIEVE ASIDNA HOLDS SIGNIFICANT PROMISE AS TREATMENT FOR SOLID TUMORS - CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER

* ON ASIDNA AND HDAC INHIBITORS: RESULTS DEMONSTRATED THAT BELINOSTAT TREATMENT INDUCES DNA BREAK ACCUMULATION

* ON ASIDNA AND HDAC INHIBITORS: RESULTS DEMONSTRATED THAT BELINOSTAT TREATMENT INDUCES GENETIC INSTABILITY IN TUMOR CELLS

* ASIDNA INDUCED HIGH POTENTIATION OF BELINOSTAT ACTIVITY ON ITS TARGETS

* RESULTS SUPPORT RATIONALE TO INVESTIGATE IN-VIVO ACTIVITY OF THIS COMBINATION IN DIFFERENT TUMOR TYPES