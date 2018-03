March 14 (Reuters) - Onxeo Sa:

* ONXEO SA SAYS IT WILL RECORD AN IMPAIRMENT CHARGE OF ABOUT EUR 38 MILLION IN ITS 2017 CONSOLIDATED ACCOUNTS

* ONXEO SA - IMPAIRMENT CHARGE PURSUANT TO VALUE TESTS PERFORMED IN ACCORDANCE WITH IFRS ACCOUNTING STANDARDS

* ONXEO SA SAYS ACCOUNTING ADJUSTMENT DOES NOT IMPACT IN ANY WAY CO'S CURRENT OR FUTURE CASH BALANCE