Dec 22 (Reuters) - Ooedo Onsen Reit Investment Corp :

* Says it plans to issue 2,817 units via private placement, at 82,852 yen per unit, to raise 233.4 million yen in total, with subscription date on Dec. 25 and payment date on Dec. 26

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/Gat55z

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)