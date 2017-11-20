FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ooedo Onsen Reit Investment says new unit prices
November 20, 2017 / 8:13 AM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-Ooedo Onsen Reit Investment says new unit prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Ooedo Onsen Reit Investment Corp

* Says it plans to issue new units via public offering, with the issue price of 85,937 yen per share (4.84 billion yen in total) and paid-in price of 82,852 yen per share (4.67 billion yen in total)

* Subscription date from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22 and payment date on Dec. 1

* Says it plans to issue new units via private placement, with paid-in price of 82,852 yen per share (233.4 million yen in total)

* Subscription date on Dec. 25 and payment date on Dec. 26

* Previous news was disclosed on Nov. 9

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/UbEWsD

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

