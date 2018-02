Feb 19 (Reuters) - Ooh!Media Ltd:

* FY ‍REVENUES FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES INCREASED 13% TO $380.3 MILLION​

* FY ‍ NET PROFIT FOR PERIOD ATTRIBUTABLE TO MEMBERS UP 36 PERCENT TO $33.2 MILLION ​

* ‍ FINAL 2017 DIVIDEND OF 10.5 CENTS PER SHARE ​