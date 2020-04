BRIEF-Ooredoo Updates On COVID-19 Impact

April 29 (Reuters) - OOREDOO:

* CHAIRMAN SAYS WE DO EXPECT TO SEE SOME NEGATIVE IMPACT ON OUR OPERATIONS, SIMILAR TO OTHER GLOBAL TELECOM OPERATORS

* GROUP HAS HEALTHY CASH RESERVE AND LIQUIDITY LEVELS TO BE ABLE TO ABSORB IMPACT OF COVID-19 FOR YEAR 2020

* AS COVID-19 LOCKDOWNS CONTINUES, IT IS EXPECTED TO RESULT IN ECONOMIC WEAKNESS IN MOST OF OUR MARKETS WITH A CORRESPONDING IMPACT ON PERFORMANCE OF OUR OPERATIONS

* GROUP CEO SAYS WE CONTINUE TO IMPLEMENT STRONG COST OPTIMISATION PROGRAMMES ACROSS ALL OUR OPCOS TO MANAGE SOME OF IMPACT FROM PANDEMIC

* TOWARDS END OF PERIOD, OOREDOO QATAR SAW SOME BUSINESS IMPACT FROM COVID-19 OUTBREAK, PARTICULARLY ON B2B REVENUE

* OOREDOO KUWAIT REVENUES IN Q1 2020 WERE QAR 656 MILLION COMPARED TO QAR 673 MILLION IN Q1 2019

* COVID-19 LOCKDOWN ADDED PRESSURE ON ECONOMY AND CORRESPONDINGLY IMPACTED PERFORMANCE OF OOREDOO KUWAIT