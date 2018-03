March 7 (Reuters) - Op Financial Investments Ltd:

* ‍CO TO ALLOT AND ISSUE 300MLN NEW SHARES AT SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF HK$3.33 PER SUBSCRIPTION SHARE​

* ‍GROSS PROCEEDS FROM SUBSCRIPTION ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY HK$999 MILLION​

* ‍NET PROCEEDS OF SUBSCRIPTION WILL AMOUNT TO HK$998.5 MILLION​