May 17 (Reuters) - NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* OP FINANCIAL LTD REPORTS 9.9 PERCENT STAKE IN NOVABAY PHARMACEUTICALS INC AS OF FEB 8 - SEC FILING

* OP FINANCIAL SAYS SHARES WERE ACQUIRED BASED ON BELIEF THAT SECURITIES OF NOVABAY PHARMACEUTICALS REPRESENTED "ATTRACTIVE INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY"