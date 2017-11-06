FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Opdivo demonstrates superior 3-yr survival benefit for patients with previously treated advanced RCC
Sections
Featured
Round-up of Saudi princes widens, travel curbs imposed
Saudi Arabia
Round-up of Saudi princes widens, travel curbs imposed
India's cow vigilantes deny Muslims their livelihood
Special Report
India
India's cow vigilantes deny Muslims their livelihood
Kim Jong Un's love of sport could be making of Games
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's love of sport could be making of Games
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 6, 2017 / 12:24 PM / in 2 hours

BRIEF-Opdivo demonstrates superior 3-yr survival benefit for patients with previously treated advanced RCC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co

* Opdivo (nivolumab) demonstrates superior three-year survival benefit for patients with previously treated advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC)

* ‍Median OS, primary endpoint in this study, for Opdivo was 25.8 months compared to 19.7 months with Everolimus

* Bristol-Myers Squibb says ‍Opdivo (nivolumab) demonstrates superior 3-year survival benefit for patients with previously treated advanced RCC ​

* Bristol-Myers Squibb - ‍No new safety signals were identified in 3-year OS update, data showed safety profile consistent with 2-year results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.