April 13 (Reuters) - Italy’s broadband infrastructure company Open Fiber, owned by utility Enel and state lender CDP, says:

* APPROVES 2018-2027 BUSINESS PLAN

* HAS SIGNED UNDERWRITING MANDATE WITH BNP PARIBAS, SOCGEN, UNICREDIT FOR 3.5 BILLION EURO PROJECT FINANCING

* HAS EXTENDED ULTRA-BROADBAND ACCORD WITH VODAFONE TO COVER 271 ITALIAN CITIES

* BROADBAND INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENTS EXPECTED TO BE MORE THAN 6.5 BILLION EUROS Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)