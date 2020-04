April 15 (Reuters) - Open Finance SA:

* ON CORONAVIRUS: EXPECTS SIGNIFICANT NEGATIVE IMPACT ON CO’S AND GROUP’S FUTURE RESULTS

* SEES ABOUT 30% DROP IN VALUE OF FINANCIAL AND REAL ESTATE PRODUCTS SOLD BY CO AND HOME BROKER IN Q2 IN RELATION TO PRODUCTS SOLD IN Q4 2019