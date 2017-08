June 28 (Reuters) - OPEN FINANCE SA:

* SIGNS THREE DEALS CONCERNING PURCHASE OF OPEN BROKERS SA SHARES

* TO BUY 12.6 PERCENT STAKE OF OPEN BROKERS FOR 1.0 MILLION ZLOTYS FROM VALORO INVESTMENTS LIMITED

* TO BUY 15.7 PERCENT STAKE OF OPEN BROKERS FOR 1.3 MILLION ZLOTYS FROM YARUS INVESTMENTS LTD

* TO BUY 22.7 PERCENT STAKE OF OPEN BROKERS FOR 1.8 MILLION ZLOTYS FROM LC CORP BV Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)