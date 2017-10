Sept 12 (Reuters) - OPEN INVESTMENTS:

* SAYS IK ALGORITM ACQUIRES 18.19% STAKE IN COMPANY

* SAYS ROSSIUM CONCERN INCREASES ITS STAKE IN COMPANY TO 63.51% FROM 58.68% Source text: bit.ly/2gZXlFh, bit.ly/2jjqoIg Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)