May 22 (Reuters) - Open Orphan PLC:

* OPEN ORPHAN - ANNOUNCE CONDITIONAL OFFER FOR SUBSCRIPTION VIA PRIMARYBID OF NEW ORDINARY SHARES AT ISSUE PRICE OF 11P/PER NEW SHARE

* OPEN ORPHAN - NET PROCEEDS OF FUNDRAISING WILL BE USED TO RAMP UP COVID-19 ANTIVIRAL TESTING TO GROUP’S CURRENT CAPACITY FOR 3,000 TESTS PER DAY

* OPEN ORPHAN PLC - OFFER EXPECTED TO RAISE UP TO £12 MILLION, NET OF EXPENSES